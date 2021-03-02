Here's How This Gen Z Founder Made Over $30,000 in 2020 Running an Online Business

We spend a lot of time on social media.

Internet users across the globe spend nearly 2½ hours per day using social platforms, according to Hootsuite's Digital 2021 report.

Laurence Moss, 16, decided early on that he wanted to find a way to make money from his own browsing habits.

At 13, Moss started using Instagram to make travel and meme pages to gather and then monetize followers.

Moss launched his marketing company, Greedy Growth, in 2019.

Check out this video to see how Moss makes money online and learn how opening a business right before the coronavirus shutdown presented a unique opportunity.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.