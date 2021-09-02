Here Are the Three Worst States for Retirement in 2021

Where you live shapes a big part of your daily life.

And when you're retired, you'll most likely have a lot more free time to entertain yourself — and a fixed income to do it with. That means your money will be more important than ever.

If so, you might want to avoid the high cost of living in Maryland, according to Jeff Ostrowski, an analyst at Bankrate.com.

The Old Line State ranked dead last in accommodating retirees in a 2021 Bankrate study, a result that can be attributed to how expensive it is to live there, Ostrowski said.

Check out this video to learn more about how the rankings work and which other states retirees may want to avoid.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.