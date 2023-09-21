Here are the 15 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including 3 recent IPOs and Starbucks

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Sept. 21, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Club name Starbucks (SBUX) increases its dividend by 4 cents per share to 57 cents. Payable Nov. 24 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. This has become a hated stock because of China concerns. But It should not be hated.
- Stifel raised price target on Jabil (JBL) to $120 per share from $115. Keeps buy rating. The company manufactures for Club name Apple (AAPL) in India for AirPods.
- Update on three big recent IPOs: Klaviyo (KVYO) debuted up 9% (up more than 20% at one stage) on Wednesday; up more than 1% the next day. Instacart (CART) debuted up 12% on Tuesday; sank 11% the next day; up 4% on Thursday. Arm Holdings (ARM) debuted up nearly 25% last week; then went on a five-session losing streak, falling below $51 offering price early Thursday.
- International Paper (IP) upgraded to buy from hold at Truist, which also raised its price target to $43 per share from $30.
- KB Homes (KBH) quarter: EPS $1.80 versus $1.43 expected. Revenue $1.59 billion versus $1.48 billion expected. Average selling price $466,300 versus $508,700 in the year-ago period.
- Morgan Stanley cuts price target on General Mills (GIS) to $58 per share from $72. Keeps sector perform (hold) rating. Volume flat. Cost inflation pass through shift to larger product sizes.
- Bank of America cuts Enphase Energy (ENPH) price target to $114 per share from $135. Keeps underperform (sell) rating) on worsening California demand. Seaport Research upgrades ENPH to buy from neutral on overall residential solar recovery.
- Marriott (MAR) price target raise to $225 per share from $215. Keeps buy rating.
- Susquehanna says Carnival (CCL) healthy Q3.
- Citi raises price target on SLB (SLB) to $70 per share to $66.
- Citi research analysts cut their price target on Goldman Sachs (GS) to $380 per share from $400. Keeps neutral rating.
- Barclays raises CSX (CSX) price target to $40 per share from $38. Demand still soft.
