investing

Here Are 3 Budget Strategies This Couple Used to Pay Off Their $195,000 Mortgage in Under 4 Years

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Taking 30 years to pay back a loan can feel like a lifetime.

Andy and Nicole Hill were worried that being tied to a mortgage payment would stop them from taking career risks, so the couple came to an agreement: They would pay the house off in under five years.

The Hills made their first payment on the $195,000 mortgage in January 2014 and their final payment in November 2017.

To stay on track, the couple and their two kids made saving money a family event by hosting regular budget parties to eat pizza and plan out their monthly spending.

Check out this video to see exactly how the couple budgeted their money, the other techniques they used and what they plan to do next.

