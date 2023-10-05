Here are 18 stocks I am watching in the market, including Clorox, Rivian and Airbnb

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Oct. 5, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Clorox (CLX) hack still not fixed. Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform (hold from buy). Lots of price target cuts at other Wall Street research firms.

Endless price target cuts for spice maker McCormick (MKC). Barclays goes to $74 per share from $85. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating.

Barclays raises Marathon Petroleum (MPC) price target to $155 per share from $152. Counterintuitive? Piper Sandler raises, too. But Piper cuts PT on Phillips 66 (PSX) to $134 from $138.

Bank of America starts Wingstop (WING) with a buy. BofA starts Jack In the Box (JACK) with a buy.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) started with neutral at BofA. I wonder how much this has been hurt by diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy from Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Mounjaro from Eli Lilly (LLY), a core holding in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio.

Piper Sandler cuts Zoetis (ZTS) price target to $210 per share from $220. Recessionary impact? Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) price target cut to $11 per share from $13 at Piper Sandler.

SoFi (SOFI) see price target cut to $10 per share from $11.50 at BofA. But the analysts do expect a good quarter.

Carrier Global (CARR) downgrade to underperform (sell) from hold at BofA, which also cut price target to $55 per share from $62. The analysts see valuation re-rating post-Viessmann acquisition announcement. Increasingly negative datapoints on Europe's heat pump demand trends.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) plans $1.5 billion convertible bond sale. Pressure on the stock.

JPMorgan cuts Sociedad Quimica (SQM) price target to $75 per share from $93. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. The analysts are cautious on lithium.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) downgraded to neutral from buy at Citi, which also cut price target to $207 per share from $250. Truist cut PT to $235 from $257 but keeps buy rating.

Floor & Decor (FND) downgrade to neutral from buy at Citi, which also cuts price target to $90 per share from $122. Heavily macro-sensitive stock.

Wells Fargo raise Booking (BKNG) price target to $2,402 per share from $2,373. Keeps underweight (sell) rating. Wells Fargo analysts see major headwinds for Airbnb (ABNB). Cut PT to $111 from $114. Keeps underweight rating. I'm not sure on this one.

