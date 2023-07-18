Henry Kissinger meets with China's defense minister in Beijing

Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of State, met with China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, in Beijing on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Kissinger's meeting with Li comes as John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, is also in Beijing for climate talks.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

BEIJING — Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of State, met with China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, in Beijing on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Kissinger's meeting with Li comes as John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, is also in Beijing for climate talks. Kerry's trip to China follows those of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the last several weeks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Li and his U.S. defense counterpart have not spoken officially despite increased tensions around the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken said he failed to restore military-to-military talks with China during his visit last month.