Halloween to holidays: How Disney turns over its parks between its two most important seasons

It's time for Disney parks to swap pumpkins for poinsettias.

In the thick of its busiest season, Disney's domestic theme parks have already begun to transition from Halloween decorations to Christmas colors. The transformation starts to take shape practically overnight, with warm autumn banners traded out for festive green garlands. The full metamorphosis takes about six weeks.

About two weeks before Halloween, Disney's crew begins installing "inconspicuous" elements for the holiday season, such as lighting rigs. The effort is planned over the course of 12 months and involves a number of different departments, from the horticulture team and tech services to crane operators, truck drivers, aerial lift drivers and even culinary experts.

Most of the installation is completed during overnight hours when the park is closed.

"While every day is special at a Disney theme park, Halloween and the holidays are two very magical seasons, and our guests keep coming back year after year for both continued traditions and new surprises," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. "These only-Disney-can-do experiences happen because of our passionate cast members, who make magic while most of us are sleeping — delivering seamless and wildly creative transformations of our parks throughout the year."

Starting Nov. 8 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Nov. 15 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Disney's slate of winter holiday offerings will be in full swing — from sparkling ornamented trees and glitzy character costumes to limited-time food and beverage options and exclusive merchandise.

For Disney, these holidays are big business, drumming up significant revenue and traffic.

October and December are two of the company's most popular travel months for the parks, according to Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com.

"Traditionally, it would have been summer, but it's actually evolved to be these two months where there's additional layers of offerings and it's something unique on top of that," Doyle said. "It kind of fits into that Disney vault strategy. ... This is something that comes out, and then people are really excited about it for a limited time."

Disney's experiences division — composed of parks, cruises, hotels and consumer products — generated $9.13 billion in revenue during the period from October through December 2023. In other quarters of 2023 and 2024, the division generated anywhere between $7 billion and $8.3 billion.

This year, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party kicked off Aug. 9 in Florida and Oogie Boogie Bash, a big trick-or-treating event, started Aug. 25 in California — extending the Halloween crowds into the company's summer quarter. Both events ran through Oct. 31.

The end of the year also brings a lot of repeat visitation, especially from local parkgoers, he said. In building the infrastructure to accommodate these decorations and limited-time specials, Disney has created a tradition for its guests, who bake it into their yearly plans.

The annual changes to character costumes, food and drink options, merchandise and other ambiance updates give attendees something new to explore.

With Halloween now over, Disney has turned its attention to the winter holiday season. That includes special holiday changes to rides and attractions as well as Christmastime parades and fireworks.

At Disneyland, holiday overlays for Sleeping Beauty's Castle, It's a Small World and Haunted Mansion will debut Nov. 15. Seasonal parades, fireworks and festivals will also launch, and Santa Claus will take up residence at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

At the Walt Disney World resort, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party launches Nov. 8 and Jollywood Nights start Nov. 9. At the same time, the Florida park will debut its Christmastime fireworks, parade and themed character meet-and-greets. Space Mountain will be getting a holiday overlay, as will the Jungle Cruise ride, which will temporarily become Jingle Cruise, and other attractions.