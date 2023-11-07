Google's Waze will now warn you about roads prone to car accidents

Google's traffic navigation app Waze will now warn you when you are driving on a road with a history of crashes.

Google's traffic navigation app Waze will now warn you when you are driving on a road with a history of crashes, the company announced Tuesday.

The feature will alert drivers that they are approaching an accident-prone area before they reach that section of the route. However, Waze will limit the number of alerts drivers see on roads they more regularly drive on, a limitation Google said is intended to minimize distractions for drivers.

The alerts were created with artificial intelligence that analyzed the characteristics of roads, such as typical traffic levels, elevation and whether the route is a road or highway, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Crash history alerts are also based on reports from the Waze community, which provide historical crash data, the spokesperson said.



