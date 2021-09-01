Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Google Reportedly Plans to Put Its Own Chips in Chromebook Laptops From 2023

By Sam Shead, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Google plans to use its own chips in Chromebooks and tablets that run on the company's Chrome operating system from around 2023.
  • Google currently uses chips made by the likes of Intel and AMD to power Chromebooks.
  • Google's new chips are reportedly based on blueprints from Arm, the SoftBank-owned British chip designer whose chip architectures power 90% of the world's smartphones.

Google is edging closer to rolling out its own central processing units, or CPUs, for its Chromebook laptops, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Wednesday that cites people familiar with the matter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The U.S tech giant reportedly plans to use its CPUs in Chromebooks and tablets that run on the company's Chrome operating system from around 2023. Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

CPUs can be thought of as the brains of a computer as they perform all of a machine's main tasks. Google currently uses CPUs made by the likes of Intel and AMD to power its Chromebooks. Google's new chips are reportedly based on blueprints from Arm, the SoftBank-owned British chip designer whose chip architectures power 90% of the world's smartphones.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it will build its own smartphone processor called Google Tensor. The chip will power the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices that go on sale this fall.

Read the full report on Nikkei Asia here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyUS: NewsBusiness NewsAsia News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us