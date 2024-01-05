Goldman Sachs exec: The No. 1 trait bosses look for before hiring anyone

The difference between getting a job offer and a rejection can often be boiled down to one word: enthusiasm.

All other things being equal, a candidate who walks into a job interview with a positive attitude and an eagerness to work will have an edge over one who comes off as bored or apathetic, says Shekhinah Bass, an executive at Goldman Sachs.

Being energized and enthusiastic about a role is the top "green flag" hiring managers look for in a job interview, adds Bass, who serves as Goldman Sachs' head of talent strategy within the firm's human capital management division.

"It makes a ton of difference," she explains. "Anyone can do the research, but showing genuine excitement about the role and bringing energy to the conversation is a lot more memorable than someone who sounds monotone, or like they're reading off of a script."

That being said, showing too much passion can be off-putting to some employers, Bass warns. You should seem enthusiastic, but not so excited that you come across as a superfan of the organization or someone who might have unrealistic expectations for the role.

To strike that balance, focus on subtle cues that show you're energized, but not overly excited, about the opportunity you're interviewing for. For example: Nodding and smiling while the interviewer is speaking can help you present yourself as friendly and engaged in the conversation, says Bass.

But showing enthusiasm isn't all about body language. "You can tell how energized someone is about an opportunity based on how seamlessly they're able to weave in their knowledge of any major news, initiatives or changes at the organization, or the broader industry they're hoping to work in, into the conversation," Bass explains.

Going the extra mile to think not just about what you are going to say in a job interview, but how you are going to say it, can help you stand out from other candidates.

Adds Bass: "It's an easy step to forget about when you're nervous for an interview or busy memorizing facts about the organization, but being prepared to have a thoughtful conversation when you get to the interview is the best way to show that this is an opportunity you take seriously and are excited about."

