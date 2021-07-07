Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Global Covid Death Toll Exceeds 4 Million, Hopkins Data Show

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC

Michael Dantas | AFP | Getty Images
  • The global death toll from Covid-19 exceeded 4 million late Wednesday as infections worldwide crossed 185 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
  • Many countries have in recent months battled a surge in Covid infections due to the spread of a more transmissible delta variant, which first emerged in India.

The global death toll from Covid-19 exceeded 4 million late Wednesday as infections worldwide crossed 185 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Many countries have in recent months battled a surge in Covid infections due to the spread of a more transmissible delta variant, which first emerged in India. That comes more than a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

New Covid Outbreaks a Top Risk to Economic Recovery, OECD Chief Says

investing 1 hour ago

These UK Stocks Are Expected to Pay Bumper Dividends – But Beware of Broken Promises, Research Says

The WHO has said that delta is the "fastest and fittest" variant yet, and health experts have warned that it could undermine efforts to contain the pandemic even as vaccination campaigns are underway.

"When it's more transmissible, you get more cases. When you get more cases, you get more severe disease," said Dale Fisher, a professor in infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Six vaccinated countries have high Covid infection rates. Five of them rely on Chinese vaccines

Global Covid death toll exceeds 4 million, Hopkins data show 

Quidel recalls Lyra Covid test due to high risk of false negative results

CDC data shows delta is now the dominant Covid variant in the U.S.

WHO urges extreme caution against completely lifting public health measures   

Covid cases surge while vaccines stagnate in Africa, as experts urge greater global contribution

Fisher told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that higher Covid transmission could lead to "more opportunity for new variants" that could be more transmissible than delta.

Vaccination against Covid-19 has started in many countries, with more than 3.3 billion doses administered globally, Hopkins data showed.

But high-income countries, which secured most of the early vaccine supplies, are far ahead most middle- and low-income nations in vaccinating their people.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMarketsHealth & ScienceUS: NewsHealth care industry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us