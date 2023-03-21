Give Us Your Nominations: CNBC Is Ranking the World's Top Fintech Companies

CNBC and independent research firm Statista are working together to identify the world's top fintech companies, to be named in a published CNBC report in August.

The research will identify fintechs disrupting the giants of finance with services that are faster, cheaper and more accessible — from established firms in payments and digital banking, to rising stars in emerging fields like cryptocurrency.

In 2022, the fintech world took a beating. Some of the world's most richly valued companies saw their valuations slashed as investors reexamined the sector against a backdrop of climbing interest rates, higher living costs, and the prospect of stricter regulation.

But innovation is still happening — with a vengeance. The rising cost of living has opened opportunities for firms to develop tools that can help people navigate economic uncertainty — whether through better budgeting and financial planning, or education on how to manage money.

That has made the need for a transparent overview of the top fintech companies more important than ever.

As part of the research, we are inviting entries from eligible fintech companies to register their interest in being considered for the list. To qualify, a fintech — defined as a company that provides innovative, technology-based and finance-related products and services — must have successfully completed at least one Series A funding round.

Firms will be required to submit information on their business model and certain key performance indicators.

If you would like your company to be considered for this research, please click on this link, which will take you to the short application form hosted by Statista. Further information about the project can be found here.