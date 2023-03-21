Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Give Us Your Nominations: CNBC Is Ranking the World's Top Fintech Companies

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images

CNBC and independent research firm Statista are working together to identify the world's top fintech companies, to be named in a published CNBC report in August.

The research will identify fintechs disrupting the giants of finance with services that are faster, cheaper and more accessible — from established firms in payments and digital banking, to rising stars in emerging fields like cryptocurrency.

In 2022, the fintech world took a beating. Some of the world's most richly valued companies saw their valuations slashed as investors reexamined the sector against a backdrop of climbing interest rates, higher living costs, and the prospect of stricter regulation.

But innovation is still happening — with a vengeance. The rising cost of living has opened opportunities for firms to develop tools that can help people navigate economic uncertainty — whether through better budgeting and financial planning, or education on how to manage money.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That has made the need for a transparent overview of the top fintech companies more important than ever.

As part of the research, we are inviting entries from eligible fintech companies to register their interest in being considered for the list. To qualify, a fintech — defined as a company that provides innovative, technology-based and finance-related products and services — must have successfully completed at least one Series A funding round.

Firms will be required to submit information on their business model and certain key performance indicators.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

China and Russia Affirm Economic Cooperation for the Next Several Years

news 39 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Janet Yellen's Guarantee to Banks Comes With a Catch

If you would like your company to be considered for this research, please click on this link, which will take you to the short application form hosted by Statista. Further information about the project can be found here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us