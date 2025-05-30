German inflation eases to hotter-than-expected 2.1% in May

Germany's harmonized consumer inflation fell to 2.1% in May, according to preliminary data.

The rate is nearing the European Central Bank's 2% target.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting the reading to come in at 2%.

Germany's annual inflation hit 2.1% in May approaching the European Central Bank's 2% target but coming in slightly hotter than analyst estimates, preliminary data from statistics office Destatis showed Friday.

The print compares with a 2.2% reading in April and with a Reuters projection of 2%.

The print is harmonized across the euro zone for comparability.

So-called core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices, dipped slightly from April's 2.8% to 2.9% in May. The closely watched services print meanwhile eased sharply, coming in at 3.4% compared to 3.9% in the previous month.

Energy prices fell markedly for the second month in a row, tumbling by 4.6% in May.

Germany's consumer price index has been closing in on the European Central Bank's 2% target over recent months, in a positive signal amid ongoing uncertainty about the economic outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Domestic and global issues have mired expectations for Germany's financial future.

One the one hand, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs could damage economic growth, given Germany's status as an export-reliant country, though the potential impact of such duties on inflation remains unclear. But frequent policy shifts and developments have been muddying the picture.

On the other hand, Germany's newly minted government is starting to get to work and has made the economy a top priority. Questions linger about when and to what extent the new Berlin administration's policy plans might be realized.

The ECB is set to make its next interest rate decision on June 5, with traders last pricing in an over 96% chance of a quarter point interest rate reduction, according to LSEG data. Back in April, the central bank had cut its deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.