German inflation eases to 2.3% in March, slightly lower than expected

German inflation came in at 2.3% in March, preliminary data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.4% annual reading.

The data comes at a critical time for the German economy as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs loom and fiscal and economic policy shifts at home could be imminent.

It compares to February's 2.6% print, which was revised lower from a preliminary reading, and a poll of Reuters economists who had been expecting inflation to come in at 2.4% The print is harmonized across the euro area for comparability.

On a monthly basis, harmonized inflation rose 0.4%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, came in at 2.5%, below February's 2.7% reading.

Meanwhile services inflation, which had long been sticky, also eased to 3.4% in March, from 3.8% in the previous month.

Trade is a key pillar for the German economy, making it more vulnerable to the uncertainty and quickly changing developments currently dominating global trade policy. A slew of levies from the U.S. are set to come into force this week, including 25% tariffs on imported cars — a sector that is key to Germany's economy. The country's political leaders and car industry heavyweights have slammed Trump's plans.

Meanwhile Germany's political parties are working to establish a new coalition government following the results of the February 2025 federal election. Negotiations are underway between the Christian Democratic Union, alongside its sister party the Christian Social Union, and the Social Democratic Union.

While various points of contention appear to remain between the parties, their talks have already yielded some results. Earlier this month, Germany's lawmakers voted in favor of a major fiscal package, which included amendments to long-standing debt rules to allow for higher defense spending and a 500-billion-euro ($541 billion) infrastructure fund.

