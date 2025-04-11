Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Frontier Airlines cuts flights after travel demand fell in March

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Frontier Airlines
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Frontier Airlines cut its first-quarter outlook and pulled its full-year forecast, citing a drop in demand and economic uncertainty.
  • The airline plans to reduce its capacity to match weaker-than-expected demand.
  • Frontier follows Delta Air Lines in cutting its capacity plans and pulling full-year guidance.

Frontier Airlines joined Delta Air Lines in pulling its full-year outlook and cutting flights due to a drop in demand and an "uncertain environment."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The budget airline also cut its first-quarter outlook. Frontier said its revenue growth likely rose 5% in the first quarter, with capacity up 5% over last year.

"Revenue growth is anticipated to be lower than expected due to weakened demand in March, resulting in fare discounting and promotions across the industry, amplified by the close-in nature of Frontier's bookings," Frontier said in a securities filing.

Frontier pointed to a drop in consumer confidence in March as evidence of weaker demand.

Airline executives have said they've seen lower demand due to President Donald Trump's trade war, a murky economic outlook, a drop in consumer confidence and mass government layoffs.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

BlackRock's Larry Fink says U.S. is very close to a recession and may be in one now

news 43 mins ago

6 things to say when someone asks ‘How are you?' and you're absolutely not ‘fine'

Frontier reports results on May 1.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us