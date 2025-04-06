French fintech Pennylane doubles valuation to $2.2 billion as Alphabet's venture capital arm takes stake

Accounting software startup Pennylane has raised 75 million euros in a new funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

The round, which was also backed by Alphabet's CapitalG, values the five-year-old startup at 2 billion euros — doubling from last year.

Pennylane plans to use the fresh cash to expand its services across Europe, starting with Germany in the summer.

French accounting software firm Pennylane has doubled its valuation to 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in a new 75 million euro funding round.

Pennylane told CNBC that it raised the fresh funds from a host of venture funds, with Sequoia Capital leading the round and Alphabet's CapitalG, Meritech and DST Global also participating.

Founded in 2020, Pennylane sells what it calls an "all-in-one" accounting platform that's used by accountants and other financial professionals.

The platform is primarily targeted toward small to medium-sized firms, offering tools for functions spanning expensing, invoicing, cash flow management and financial forecasting.

"We came in tailoring a product that looks a bit like [Intuit's] QuickBooks or Xero but adapting it to the needs of continental accountants, starting with France," Pennylane's CEO and co-founder Arthur Waller told CNBC.

Pennylane currently serves around 4,500 accounting firms and more than 350,000 small and medium-sized enterprises. The startup was previously valued at 1 billion euros in a 2024 investment round.

European expansion

For now, Pennylane only operates in France. However, after the new fundraise, the startup now plans to expand its services across Europe — starting with Germany in the summer.

"It's going to be a lot of work. It took us approximately five years to have a product mature in France," Waller said, adding that he hopes to reach product maturity in Germany in a shorter time period of two years.

Pennylane plans to end the year on about 100 million euros of annual recurring revenue — a measure of annual revenue generated from subscriptions that renew each year.

"We are going to get breakeven by end of the year," Waller said, adding that Pennylane runs on lower customer acquisition costs than other fintechs. "75% of our costs are R&D [research and development]," he added.

Pennylane also plans to boost hiring after the new funding round. It is looking to grow to 800 employees by the end of 2025, up from 550 currently.

'Co-pilot' for accountants

Like many other fintechs, Pennylane is embracing artificial intelligence. Waller said the startup is using the technology to help clients automate bookkeeping and free up time for other things like advisory services.

"Because we have a modern tech stack, we're able to embed all kinds of AI, but also GenAI, into the product," Waller told CNBC. "We're really trying to build a 'co-pilot' for the accountant."

He added that new electronic invoicing regulations coming into force across Europe are pushing more and more firms to consider new digital products to serve their accounting needs.

"Every business in France within a year from now will have to chose a product operator to issue and receive invoices," Waller said, calling e-invoicing a "huge market."

Luciana Lixandru, a partner at Sequoia who sits on the board of Pennylane, said the reforms represent a "massive market opportunity" as the accounting industry is still catching up in terms of digitization.

"The reality is the market is very fragmented," Lixandru told CNBC via email. "In each country there are one or two decades-old incumbents, and few options that serve both SMBs and their accountants."