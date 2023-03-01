Fraud Cost Consumers $8.8 Billion Last Year, Federal Trade Commission Says. That's Up 44% From 2021

Although the number of fraud reports dropped to 2.4 million in 2022 from 2.9 million in 2021, the aggregate amount lost to the scams rose 44%.

Imposter scams were the most prevalent form of fraud reported, costing victims $2.6 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2021.

Here are some expert tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Scammers are making more money per episode of fraud, new government data suggests.

While the number of fraud reports recorded through the Federal Trade Commission's database fell to 2.4 million in 2022 from 2.9 million, the aggregate loss from those instances reached nearly $8.8 billion. That's up 44% from the $6.1 billion reported in 2021 to the FTC.

Investment scams cost the most — more than $3.8 billion — compared with other categories and more than double the $1.8 billion reported in 2021. The second-highest reported loss amount came from imposter scams — the most prevalent form of fraud reported — with losses of $2.6 billion reported, up from $2.4 billion in 2021.

Imposter scams involve criminals pretending to be someone else to steal the victim's money or personal information. This could include romance scams or people claiming to be a government official or a relative in distress, for example.

Young adults fall prey to scams more often

Young adults (ages 20 to 29) reported losing money more often than older adults (ages 70 to 79). But when the latter did lose money, they lost more than anyone else, according to the FTC. And if people paid a scammer, the biggest losses came from bank transfers ($1.5 billion) and cryptocurrency ($1.4 billion).

Scams that started on social media resulted in people reporting losing $1.2 billion. Additionally, there were more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft in 2022.

How to avoid falling victim to fraud

Here are some tips to help you avoid being the victim of fraud, according to Erin Witte, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America: