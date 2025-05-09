Fortnite applies to launch on Apple's App Store after Epic Games court win

Epic Games submitted Fortnite to Apple's App Store, the month after a judge ruled in favor of the game maker in a contempt ruling.

Fortnite was booted from iPhones in 2020, after Epic Games updated its software to link out to the company's website to avoid Apple's commissions.

Epic Games also sued Google, which operates the Play Store for Android phones.

Epic Games said on Friday that it submitted Fortnite to Apple's App Store, the month after a judge ruled in favor of the game maker in a contempt ruling.

Fortnite was booted from iPhones and Apple's App Store in 2020, after Epic Games updated its software to link out to the company's website and avoid Apple's commissions. The move drew Apple's anger, and kicked off a legal battle that has lasted for years.

Last month's ruling, a victory for Epic Games, said that Apple was not allowed to charge a commission on link-outs or dictate if the links look like buttons, paving the way for Fortnite's return.

Apple could still reject Fortnite's submission. An Apple representative didn't respond to a request for comment. Apple is appealing last month's contempt ruling.

The announcement by Epic Games is the latest salvo in the battle between it and Apple, which has taken place in courts and with regulators around the world since 2020. Epic Games also sued Google, which operates the Play Store for Android phones.

Last month's ruling has already shifted the economics of app development for iPhones.

Apple takes between 15% and 30% of purchases made using its in-app payment system. Linking to the web avoids those fees. Apple briefly allowed link-outs under its system but would charge a 27% commission, before last month's ruling.

Developers including Amazon and Spotify have already updated their apps to avoid Apple's commissions and direct customers to their own websites for payment.

Before last month, Amazon's Kindle app told users they could not purchase a book in the iPhone app. After a recent update, the app now shows an orange "Get Book" button that links to Amazon's website.

Fortnite has been available for iPhones in Europe since last year, through Epic Games' store. Third-party app stores are allowed in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Users have also been able to play Fortnite on iPhones and iPad through cloud gaming services.