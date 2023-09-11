Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix pledges to halve energy emissions by 2028

Organizers said they will halve energy emissions from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix by 2028.

A key part of organizers' plans includes phasing out diesel and using a hydrotreated vegetable oil instead.

Earlier this year, the Singapore Tourism Board installed solar panels at the pit building, while track lights are being replaced with LED.

Singapore GP said last year's event generated 2,372 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, including set up and tear down. Energy use made up 96.1% of total emissions, while the remaining 3.9% came from transport, waste and water.

"We have adopted incremental sustainability measures since our debut in 2008, but with advancements in technology and the evolution of best practices, we now have an opportunity to do more," Sasha Rafi, SGP's director of sustainability, said in a statement.

A key part of organizers' plans includes phasing out diesel and using a hydrotreated vegetable oil instead. SGP said it aims to use this substitute in half of the circuit park's generators by 2025 and all by 2028.

It estimated the switch would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 52%, once fully implemented.

SGP's announcement come after F1 in 2019 laid out net-zero targets for 2030. The racing series' initiative includes not only the cars, but also on-track activity and surrounding operations.

As part of that plan, F1 aims to make all events sustainable by 2025 by taking steps like eliminating single-use plastics and making sure all waste is reused, recycled or composted.

Earlier this year, the Singapore Tourism Board installed solar panels at the pit building. It estimated a year's worth of electricity generation from these solar panels could power the building for a whole month.

The circuit's track lights are also being replaced with energy-efficient LED lights, reducing electricity use by at least 30%. Organizers also said solar-powered toilets will save approximately 130,000 liters of water over the three-day event.

This year's edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled for this weekend, from Sept. 15 to 17.