Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to join global advisory board for bond giant Pimco

Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be joining an advisory board for bond giant Pimco, CNBC has learned.

Joining other prominent officials in the world of economics and finance, Yellen, who also served as Federal Reserve chair, will serve on the board that meets several times a year, according to the report from Leslie Picker.

The advisory board members' mission, according to the Pimco website, is to "contribute their insights to the firm on global economic, political and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets."

Current members include Gordon Brown, the former UK prime minister; ex-White House chief of staff Joshua Bolten; Michèle Flournoy, former defense policy advisor under two U.S. presidents, and Raghuram Rajan, an economist and former governor for the Reserve Bank of India.

In addition, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke also served as a senior advisor at Pimco, and Richard Clarida, who had served as the central bank's vice chair, is a managing director in the firm's New York office.

Yellen served as head of Treasury during all four years of the Biden administration, and before that was Fed chair from 2014-18. She was the first woman to hold the respective posts. Prior to taking the Treasury post, she served a stint as a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank.

Pimco, based in Newport Beach, Calif., manages about $2 trillion for clients and once ran the largest bond fund in the world. Yellen has a past with the firm, reporting once that she collected a $180,000 speaking fee at the firm in 2019.

Get Your Ticket to Pro LIVE

Join us at the New York Stock Exchange!

Uncertain markets? Gain an edge with CNBC Pro LIVE, an exclusive, inaugural event at the historic New York Stock Exchange.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, access to expert insights is paramount. As a CNBC Pro subscriber, we invite you to join us for our first exclusive, in-person CNBC Pro LIVE event at the iconic NYSE on Thursday, June 12.

Join interactive Pro clinics led by our Pros Carter Worth, Dan Niles, and Dan Ives, with a special edition of Pro Talks with Tom Lee. You'll also get the opportunity to network with CNBC experts, talent and other Pro subscribers during an exciting cocktail hour on the legendary trading floor. Tickets are limited!