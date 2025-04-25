Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Former Rep. George Santos set for sentencing in New York federal fraud case

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

George Santos, who was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, arrives for the sentencing in his criminal corruption charges at Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, U.S., April 25, 2025.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
  • Former U.S. Rep. George Santos faces sentencing in his federal fraud case.
  • The New York Republican admitted to engaging in a campaign finance scheme, wrongly receiving unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, and lying on House financial forms.
  • Santos agreed to restitution and forfeiture totaling nearly $580,000 as part of his guilty plea.

Former Rep. George Santos, whose web of lies about his life led to the New York Republican's expulsion from Congress, is set to be sentenced Friday morning in his federal fraud case.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Santos admitted last August to engaging in a multi-pronged campaign finance scheme, stealing unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, and lying on House financial disclosure forms.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Long Island, Santos pleaded guilty to a single count each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also agreed to restitution and forfeiture totaling nearly $580,000.

Santos has asked Judge Joanna Seybert to sentence him to only the mandatory minimum of two years in prison. He argues that he accepted responsibility for his actions and cooperated with prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York asked Seybert to sentence Santos to 87 months behind bars.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Just 17% of Americans under 30 feel they have deep social connections, new Harvard survey shows

news 33 mins ago

Procrastinating on this money move cost me thousands of dollars—actually doing it took 15 minutes

In a court filing last week, prosecutors told the judge that Santos' recent series of defiant social media posts shows that "he remains unrepentant for his crimes."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us