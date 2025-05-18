Money Report

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

By , CNBC

Former President Joe Biden speaks during the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled bipartisan conference at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Eileen T. Meslar | Chicago Tribune | Getty Images

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to a statement from the personal office of the former president.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

