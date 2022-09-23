Ford's Supply-Chain Problems Include Blue Oval Badges for F-Series Pickups

Ford has experienced shortages with the oval badges for vehicles as well as the nameplates that specify the model.

The issue is the latest in a years-long supply chain crisis that has included critical parts such as semiconductor chips, wire harnesses and raw materials.

Earlier this week, Ford said parts shortages have resulted in roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles not shipping to dealers.

DETROIT – Recent supply chain problems for Ford Motor have included a small, yet important, part for the company and its vehicles – the blue oval badges that don nearly every vehicle for its namesake brand.

The Detroit automaker has experienced shortages with the Ford badges as well as the nameplates that specify the model, a Ford spokesman confirmed to CNBC. The Wall Street Journal first reported the problem, including badges for its F-Series pickups, on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

The issue is the latest is a years-long supply chain crisis that has ranged from critical parts such as semiconductor chips and wire harnesses to raw materials and now, vehicle badges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Wall Street Journal reported a Michigan-based supplier called Tribar Technologies, Inc. that has made badges for Ford in the past had to limit operations in August, after disclosing to Michigan regulators it had discharged industrial chemicals into a local sewer system.

A message seeking comment from Tribar was not immediately answered. Ford declined to comment on whether Tribar's limited operations were connected to the automaker's name-badge shortage.

A spokesman also declined to comment on how many vehicles have been impacted by the problem.

The report comes after Ford on Monday said said parts shortages have affected roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs, that haven't been able to reach dealers. Ford also said at the time that it expects to book an extra $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs during the third quarter.

The announcement earlier this week, including a pre-release of some earnings expectations, caused Ford's stock to have its worst day in more than 11 years.

Separately, Ford on Thursday announced plans to restructure its global supply chain to "support efficient and reliable sourcing of components, internal development of key technologies and capabilities, and world-class cost and quality execution."