Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

Ford Motor is set to report third-quarter results after markets close Monday.

Wall Street analysts expect adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents and revenue of $41.88 billion.

Ford executives will host an earnings conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Here is what Wall Street is expecting, according to average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 47 cents adjusted

47 cents adjusted Automotive revenue: $41.88 billion

Those results would mark a 1.7% uptick in automotive revenue compared with the same period a year earlier and a 19.9% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Ford's 2023 third quarter included $41.18 billion in automotive revenue, net income of $1.17 billion, or 30 cents per share, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $2.2 billion, or 39 cents per share.

The Detroit automaker will look to rebound from a disappointing second quarter in which unexpected warranty costs caused the company to miss Wall Street's earnings expectations.

Ford's stock is down by more than 7% this year.

The automaker is under pressure to perform following crosstown rival General Motors easily topping Wall Street's third-quarter expectations and raising key 2024 guidance targets.

Ford's 2024 guidance as of its second-quarter results in late July included adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, of between $10 billion and $12 billion and adjusted free cash flow of between $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.