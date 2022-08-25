Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How to Handle All the News and Assess Risk for Covid, Monkeypox and Polio

Staying up-to-date with all of the news about Covid, monkeypox and polio can be exhausting.

Americans were already experiencing Covid fatigue, but now a new round of infectious diseases are causing people to feel burnt out or anxious.

And not just about having to consume even more health information, but also about mitigation efforts — like masking, getting vaccinated and the other steps one can take to prevent contracting diseases like Covid-19.

More and more people are dealing with health-related anxiety, says Angela Drake, a clinical psychologist and clinical professor in the school of medicine at UC Davis Health.

The solution for this may be to only focus on what you have control over, she says. "Really try to build a sense of 'there are things I can do to control my health issues' and 'there are things I can do to control my risk factors.'"

Start by managing the flow of information

In order to know what you have control over, you have to unlearn the misinformation surrounding what makes you anxious and learn the facts about infectious diseases, according to Drake.

Understanding the data and comparing the transmissibility rates of different diseases may give you perspective, but only look into specific details beyond guidelines if it won't make your anxiety worse, she says.

"You have to know your own tolerance. Does it help you to have more information at your fingertips or is that going to make you more anxious?" she says.

For some, the answer is less social media and avoiding 'doom scrolling' altogether. Long periods of time reading the news can heighten your anxiety.

Here are some expert-recommended ways to fill that time and reduce stress:

Go for a bike ride

See a movie

Join a community (maybe even virtually if that's more comfortable for you)

Meditate

Exercise

Practice journaling

Gratitude and mindfulness exercises

Go for a walk

Get sunlight

"Work for balance. Try to balance out the anxiety with some positive things," Drake says, "Finding balance in your life, no matter what it is, is going to lead to better mental health."

Stick to just the facts about Covid, monkeypox and polio

With so much information circulating about the current spread of these infectious diseases, it's very important to stick to the facts.

Knowing what will best protect you from contracting the viruses can help shape your personal prevention and mitigation efforts against them.

Here's the most recent essential information about Covid-19, monkeypox and polio, according to Carl Lambert Jr., assistant professor of family medicine at Rush University Medical College in Chicago.

Covid-19

"Thankfully, we're not where we were two years ago. There's many opportunities for people to protect themselves including vaccinations and boosters," says Lambert Jr. "And even if patients do get a Covid infection, there are treatments like oral therapies that are available."

As omicron variants continue to spread, there is growing concern about when omicron-specific boosters will be available for everyone. With this in mind, Lambert Jr. recommends keeping an eye on the CDC's Covid-19 guidelines.

Looking ahead to a possible surge in the fall, Lambert Jr. advises that folks might have to consider taking steps most are already pretty familiar with. Amid a rise in cases, "even if you've been vaccinated and boosted, you still have to be vigilant about where you're going [and] whether you're masking indoors," he says.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, contact with bodily fluids and surfaces that have the virus on it.

Lambert Jr. recommends that if you're going into high-risk settings like raves, parties/clubs and concerts you should consider gloves, masks and extra layers of clothing. That will limit that skin-to-skin contact with others.

Good hand hygiene is a great preventative measure as well, he notes.

"We also know there's certain populations, like men who have sex with men, where we're seeing a lot [of cases], and that's not to stigmatize those populations either," says Lambert Jr.

"If you think you're having symptoms, no matter what population you're in, that's another reason to come in to your doctor." If you notice a suspicious rash on your body, your doctor can perform a swab test and determine if you have a monkeypox, he says.

The Biden administration is mass producing units of the smallpox vaccine, which can also protect against monkeypox. The plan is to provide the shots for people who are at risk or concerned about infection.

Polio

Unvaccinated people are most at risk of contracting polio. Those who have not been inoculated against the virus, but wish to be, should contact their physician to discuss their options, says Lambert Jr.

If you're unsure of your vaccination status, you can have bloodwork done to check your antibody levels against polio — your doctor can provide guidance and arrange the test. The results will determine if a booster shot is needed.

The likelihood that you are unvaccinated for polio is low. "A lot of folks, if you've gone through school in the U.S. system, you likely have already been vaccinated against this," he says, "But there are still outliers."

Those who are vaccinated against the virus will likely be fine if they are exposed to it, Lambert Jr. says.

And for parents of young children or children who aren't vaccinated, Lambert Jr. recommends a visit with your family physician to discuss options like catch-up immunizations and boosters.

Vaccinated or not, if you start experiencing any symptoms like numbness, tingling, weakness or changes in how you walk it is recommended that you seek medical attention.

