Fed Chair Powell Speaks to the Senate Banking Committee — Watch Live With Updates & Analysis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress this week starting on Tuesday in the Senate.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee. His Capitol Hill tour continues Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell comments are 'very dovish,' says Boockvar

Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group called Powell's comments "very dovish."

"Bottom line, the Fed is focused on employment and seems very willing to absorb higher inflation and excesses in financial market that brings financial instability in hopes of getting there," Boockvar wrote. "But, as seen in the long end of the yield curve, the markets have a say here too and they are speaking loudly. Hopefully at some point Fed officials will listen."

Fed Chair's testimony fails to mention rise in interest rates

Though Powell's speech acknowledged the central bank's goals of maximum employment and tame inflation, it left out a key market development: The steady rise in interest rates since the start of 2021.

The uptick in long-dated Treasury yields has kept investors on edge in recent weeks as higher borrowing costs weigh on high-growth tech stocks. Higher bond yields can also start to attract investors, who may find bonds' relative safety attractive if debt can offer a somewhat reasonable rate of return.

The 30-year bond, for instance, is up more than half a percentage point and the benchmark 10-year yield has risen 44 basis points.

Powell testifies that inflation is 'soft' in semiannual report to Congress

Powell testified on Tuesday that inflation and employment remain well below the Fed's targets, meaning easy monetary policy is likely to stay in place.

"The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," the Fed chief said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee.

He added that the Fed is "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help ensure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible."

Markets watching Powell speech for clues about policy

Investors were watching closely Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to the Senate Banking Committee.

Markets are looking for observations on the future path of interest rates and the central bank leader's views on the recent rise in bond yields. Powell's presentation will start with prepared remarks, followed by a Q&A session with committee members.

The appearance is part of the congressionally mandated semiannual report on monetary policy.

