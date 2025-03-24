FBI launches Tesla threats task force

The FBI has launched a new task to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

The announcement of the task force came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company has its headquarters.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks and vandalism on Tesla properties.

The New York Post first reported news of the task force.

"Can confirm," FBI spokesman Ben Williamson tweeted in response to The Post's report.

"The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come."

Laurie Shelby, Tesla's vice president of Environment, Health and Safety and Security, did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked what the company is doing to protect its facilities.

Musk at a Tesla event on Thursday referenced the spate of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and sites.

"If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon," Musk told employees.

The CEO said that anyone burning Tesla vehicles was "psycho" and should "stop being psycho!"

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this article

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.