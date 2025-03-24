Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FBI launches Tesla threats task force

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Burned Teslas are shown at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images
  • The FBI has launched a new task to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.
  • The announcement of the task force came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company has its headquarters.

The FBI has launched a new task to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The announcement of the task force came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company has its headquarters.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks and vandalism on Tesla properties.

The New York Post first reported news of the task force.

"Can confirm," FBI spokesman Ben Williamson tweeted in response to The Post's report.

"The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come."

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

How investors can ready their portfolios for a recession: ‘You're looking for balance,' expert says

news 20 mins ago

How much tariffs could drive up car prices—and how to tell if you should buy now

Laurie Shelby, Tesla's vice president of Environment, Health and Safety and Security, did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked what the company is doing to protect its facilities.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Musk at a Tesla event on Thursday referenced the spate of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and sites.

"If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon," Musk told employees.

The CEO said that anyone burning Tesla vehicles was "psycho" and should "stop being psycho!"

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this article

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us