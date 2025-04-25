Money Report

FBI arrests judge in escalation of Trump immigration enforcement effort

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Federal agents arrested Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges, FBI Director Kash Patel said.
  • Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, according to Patel.

Federal agents on Friday arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Patel made the announcement in an X post, which was quickly deleted. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the post was removed.

Patel wrote that the FBI believes Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse last week.

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel said in the post.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the FBI was looking into Dugan’s conduct surrounding an attempted arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at her courthouse on April 18.

ICE did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. A request for additional information on Dugan’s arrest from the FBI was not immediately returned.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

