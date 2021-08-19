Fauci Says U.S. Is Expanding Covid Vaccine Manufacturing to Donate Shots to the World

The U.S. is expanding its vaccine manufacturing capacity to donate more shots to other countries.

The United States is expanding manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines to donate more doses to countries that don't have as much access to the life-saving shots.

"We are now working on greatly expanding the capacity to allow us to donate hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses to the low and middle income countries," Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the president, said in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Scientists around the world, including officials at the World Health Organization have condemned wealthy nations for administering booster shots while many around the world still remain unvaccinated.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's director of health emergencies program, said wealthy nations that decide to give booster doses are "handing out extra life jackets" to those who already have one while letting other people drown.

Fauci said that the U.S. has given more than 120 million doses to 80 countries and has donated $4 billion in resources to the WHO's COVAX vaccine sharing initiative.

"We are doing both," Fauci said of distributing booster shots and helping other countries. "We're very sensitive to the needs of the developing world who need vaccine doses, but we believe we can do both."

Worries of a delta peak continue to be on the minds of many Americans as health systems in states with high infection rates struggle to keep up with the demand for hospital beds. A delta peak could be avoided in the U.S. if more people get vaccinated, Fauci said.

"There's a lot we can do about it," Fauci said, noting that 90 million people in the U.S. are eligible for vaccines but still haven't gotten the shots. "We want to vaccinate the unvaccinated to the highest extent that we possibly can."

The outbreaks in other countries like the U.K. suggests that delta infections tend to slow down dramatically after a peak.

"It's very difficult to predict, we've seen in the U.K. that after several weeks of a high acceleration, it's turned around," Fauci said.

Once delta infections begin to slow down, Covid-19 could become an endemic disease that remains in the population at low levels, like the flu, though Covid-19 is much deadlier. Unlike the flu that requires annual shots, Fauci said he doubts Covid will need recurrent boosters to maintain high levels of protection.

"I doubt seriously but I don't know for sure that we're going to be able to say 'we're going to no longer need boosts every X numbers of months,' I don't think that's going to be the case, I think this third shot will take us a long way," Fauci said.