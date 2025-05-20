Fanatics will host a skills challenge between fans and celebrities, with $2 million on the line

Fanatics Fest is adding a skills-based sports competition to its June event in New York City, with more than $2 million in prizes on the line.

Fans will have the opportunity to compete in sports accuracy challenges against top athletes and celebrities.

It's the second Fanatics Fest event as the sports merchandising company continues to broaden its reach in sports marketing.

Sports giant Fanatics is pitting fans against greats Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Alex Rodriguez at an upcoming marketing event.

The company announced Tuesday it is introducing a skills-based competition at Fanatics Fest 2025, taking place June 20-22 in New York City. Fanatics says more than $2 million will be given away in prizes, including a $1 million cash prize for first place, a Ferrari 812 GTS for second place and a Lebron James collectors card worth $250,000 for third place. If no fans finish in the top three, falling short of the celebrity competitors, the highest-scoring fan will receive $100,000.

If a celebrity competitor comes in first, they take home the seven-figure prize.

"I think the thinking was, how do we create even more of an insane environment where fans and athletes and streamers are all running around, in this case, quite literally, having a great time and showcasing all of that," said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events.

It's the second Fanatics Fest after the inaugural event last year drew more than 70,000 fans and brought together major sports leagues and hundreds of current and former athletes. The offerings last year included league activations, autograph sessions and a trading cards and collectibles show.

This year, Fanatics is hoping to go even bigger — with a goal of bringing in 100,000 attendees — as the company continues to broaden its reach in sports marketing.

Michael Rubin acquired Fanatics in 2011 after merging it with his company, GSI Commerce. What began as a sports e-commerce platform has evolved in recent years into a diverse sports platform offering trading cards and sports memorabilia, live shopping, betting and gaming, as well as an events business.

Fifty fans will be selected to compete at Fanatics Fest 2025 against top talent that also includes comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Travis Scott, former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard James Harden and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

The competition will include Major League Baseball pitching accuracy, National Hockey League slapshot accuracy, National Football League passing accuracy, a National Basketball Association 3-point shooting competition, a FIFA goal scoring challenge and a golfing simulator. Fans can apply to participate by submitting a short video in the Fanatics app.

While Fanatics' events business represents just a small fraction of business — last valued at $25 billion, according to a person familiar with the company — Fensterman said Fanatics Fest creates a lot of positive sentiment around the company.

"It's incredibly impactful in terms of bringing the entire ecosystem together for the sole focus of delighting," he said.