Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
facebook

Facebook Will Temporarily Show Less Political Content to Some Users

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Tobias Hase | picture alliance | Getty Images
  • Facebook is temporarily reducing the amount of political content on News Feed for a small percentage of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.
  • The company said it will take similar steps in the U.S. "in the coming weeks."

Facebook announced Wednesday that it will temporarily reduce the amount of political content on News Feed for a small percentage of users in certain countries.

The move comes after the company announced last month that it will no longer recommend political groups to users and will consider steps to reduce political content in the News Feed following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Tech Transparency Project reported last month that Facebook was used to help organize the pro-Trump rally that led to the insurrection. 

Money Report

investing 10 mins ago

Your Tax Return Could Be Flagged by the IRS. Here's When It May Happen

25 mins ago

Chinese Tech Giants Like Kuaishou Are Listing in Hong Kong Instead of U.S. After Trump's Trade War

Facebook said the temporary reduction of News Feed political content will start this week some users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia and will take similar steps in the U.S. "in the coming weeks."

The company said it will explore a ways to rank political content using different signals than it had previously used. Content from government agencies and health organizations, however, will be exempt from the changes, Facebook said.

Facebook said political content makes up only about 6% of what U.S. users see. The company said it plans to survey people as it tests these changes.

Nominations are open for the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50, a list of private start-ups using breakthrough technology to become the next generation of great public companies. Submit by Friday, Feb. 12, at 3 pm EST.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

facebookCanadaBusinesspoliticsBrazil
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us