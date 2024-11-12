Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FAA bans U.S.-Haiti flights for 30 days after Spirit Airlines flight struck by gunfire

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Spirit Airlines airplanes at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US.
Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • A Spirit flight was struck by gunfire on Monday and a flight attendant was injured while trying to land at Port-au-Prince's airport.
  • Spirit, American and JetBlue have suspended Haiti flights.
  • The U.S. State Department warned travelers about "armed violence" in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday banned U.S. civilian flights to and from Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit Airlines airplane was struck by gunfire trying to land in Port-au-Prince a day earlier.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The FAA's ban also prohibits U.S. flights from traveling under 10,000 feet in Haiti's airspace.

On Monday, Spirit Airlines Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, diverted to Santiago in the Dominican Republic at around 11:30 a.m. after it was damaged by gunfire, the airline said. Spirit said one flight attendant on board "reported minor injuries" and that no passenger injuries were reported.

It diverted two other flights. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines have also canceled flights to the Haitian capital.

The U.S. State Department on Monday said that the embassy in Port-au-Prince "is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us