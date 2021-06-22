Eyeglass Brand Warby Parker Confidentially Files for Initial Public Offering

Eyeglass brand Warby Parker said Tuesday that it has confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the United States.

Warby Parker raised $120 million in its most recent 2020 funding round, giving it a value of $3 billion, according to PitchBook data.

The New York-based company said in a press release that its public listing is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, which is still subject to market conditions.

Warby Parker joins a growing list of consumer-facing companies that have debuted or are set to soon on Wall Street, in what is a hot market coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recently went public, along with the scrubs-maker Figs. Silicon Valley's favorite shoe brand Allbirds is reported to be preparing for an IPO, while salad chain Sweetgreen filed confidentially on Monday.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 by a group of entrepreneurs who had a vision to disrupt the traditional eyewear industry. The company uniquely allows customers to choose and try on glasses from the comfort of their homes. Warby Parker has grown from an online-only operation, to running dozens of stores across the country.

Warby Parker's investors include General Catalyst, Tiger Global Management, Forerunner Ventures, Spark Capital and Menlo Ventures.

Warby Parker is a four-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company.



