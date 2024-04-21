European stocks set to start the week in positive territory as markets look to regain momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive start to the new trading week Monday, following more uncertain sentiment last week amid continuing Middle East tensions and a repricing of interest rate expectations.

U.S. stock futures pushed higher on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to find its footing after a steep selloff for tech companies.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from Friday's selloff as investors look to fresh data out of China, Japan and South Korea this week. Markets in the region tumbled last Friday after Israel launched a strike on Iran, causing stocks to fall and safe-haven assets to climb.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 78 points higher at 7,974, Germany's DAX up 58 points at 17,797, France's CAC 43 points higher at 8,050 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 136 points at 33,373, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt