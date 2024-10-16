European stocks set to open lower as global markets see declines

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as global market sentiment takes a turn lower.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 8,249, Germany's DAX down 35 points at 19,482, France's CAC down 59 points at 7,469 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 137 points at 34,246, according to data from IG.

The lower open seen for Europe's major bourses follows declines on Wall Street Tuesday and comes as most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight, with Japan's Nikkei leading losses.

U.S. stock futures were calm Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to see whether equities can be rebound to record highs this week; the S&P 500 and Dow hit all-time highs Monday. The earnings season continues, with Morgan Stanley due to report later today.

CNBC Pro: Citi names 'underappreciated' AI stock as 'top pick' – giving it a 25% upside

Citi has named a little-known company as one of its its new "Top Pick," citing an "underappreciated" artificial intelligence story and attractive valuation.

The tech firm's stock price has surged by over 50% year-to-date, outperforming the broader iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, which is up nearly 14% this year.

The Wall Street bank also said that the firm reported a "strong" set of financial results for the second quarter.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Chip stocks were the biggest culprits in the Nasdaq 100’s decline Tuesday

The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.37% on Tuesday, and semiconductors were some of the biggest contributors to the index's slide.

Nine out of the top 10 stocks with the most negative point impact on the Nasdaq 100 were chip names. Nvidia's 4.7% drop accounted for nearly 75 points on the index. Broadcom came in second place, with a roughly 3.5% loss and a 37.37-point impact. Applied Materials rounded out the top three: Shares fell 10.7%, accounting for more than 22 points on the Nasdaq 100.

KLA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, ASML, Lam Research, Texas Instruments and Analog Devices also played key parts in the index's loss.

—Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

CNBC Pro: Rates won't be cut at an aggressive pace — here's how to position, according to strategists

U.S. interest rate cuts are unlikely to move at an aggressive pace, say market watchers.

The Fed kicked off its easing cycle with a jumbo 50 basis-point rate cut in September — but subsequent ones will be milder, they said.

They explain why, and say how investors should position.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday.

U.K. and Italian inflation data is released today.

