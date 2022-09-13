European Stocks Set to Fall at the Open as Global Markets React Badly to Latest U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open on Wednesday as investors react to the latest inflation data out of the U.S.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month on month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

The reading fueled further speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy of tightening monetary policy.

The inflation report was one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says an investment 'boom' is coming to India, and names the stocks to play it

India is about to see a surge in investments, according to Morgan Stanley, whose analysts wrote a note entitled "How to Play India's Coming Capex Boom."

CNBC Pro spotlights 3 stocks that the bank thinks are set to benefit as a result of the spending spree.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

CPI report shows inflation broadening throughout the economy

August's surprisingly hot consumer price index showed that inflation is not just a gasoline issue.

Inflation was broad last month, with shelter costs rising 0.7% for the month. New vehicle prices and medical care services increased 0.8% each.

And even as gas prices have declined, food prices continue to rise. The food at home index, a proxy for grocery prices, is up 13.5% over the past year.

"The core inflation numbers were hot across the board. The breadth of the strong price increases, from new vehicles to medical care services to rent growth, everything was up strongly," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "That was the most disconcerting aspect of the report."

— Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound

Wall Street on track for worst day of 2022

The three major averages are now on track for their worst day of 2022 as the market rout has deepened in the final hour. The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow has shed more than 1,200 points.

— Jesse Pound

CNBC Pro: Morningstar says this is 'one of the best' value-focused funds

For investors, it has been a toss-up between value and growth stocks for much of this year.

As the focus swings back to value, independent mutual fund rating company described one value-focused fund as "one of the best large-value funds available."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open cautiously higher on Wednesday with the U.K.'s FTSE index seen 18 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX 33 points higher at 13,944, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,616 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 42 points at 23,029, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone unemployment data for the second quarter as well as second quarter gross domestic product. The latest U.K. inflation numbers for July will be released as well as preliminary second quarter Dutch GDP.

Earnings come from Uniper, Carlsberg, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, BAT and National Grid.

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: