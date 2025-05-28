European stocks set for mixed open as U.S. trade policy, economic data remain in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Here’s what to expect today

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors can expect a swathe of economic data out of Europe on Wednesday, including German import prices, final French gross domestic product figures, French and German employment data, and an update on Turkish economic confidence.

Global investors will also be awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting, which are due later on Wednesday.

There are no major corporate earnings expected out of Europe on Wednesday, but investors on both sides of the Atlantic will be monitoring U.S. chipmaking giant Nvidia's earnings when they're released after Wall Street's closing bell.

— Chloe Taylor

What’s happening outside of Europe?

Stocks listed in the Asia-Pacific region were in mixed territory on Wednesday, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 last seen trading 0.3% higher, while South Korea's Kospi added 1.8%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2% after the country posted a higher-than-expected rise in inflation, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.4%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Wall Street, stock futures were flat ahead of Wednesday's trading session. It follows broad gains on Tuesday, as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump pausing 50% tariffs on the European Union when markets reopened from the Memorial Day holiday.

— Chloe Taylor, Lee Ying Shan

Opening calls

Good morning from London. It's just over 90 minutes until European equity markets open, after which stocks look set to trade in mixed territory.

Futures tied to the German DAX index are currently down 0.2% and FTSE 100 futures are marginally lower. French CAC 40 futures are bucking the trend with a 0.2% rise.

— Chloe Taylor