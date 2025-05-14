Money Report

European stocks poised to open lower despite easing U.S.-China tensions

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Commuters near London Bridge Station on April 09, 2025 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

German inflation hit 2.2% in April

Germany's annual harmonized inflation rate stood at 2.2% in April, data from the country's Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The data release confirmed preliminary figures released at the end of last month.

Chloe Taylor

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European stock markets are expected to open lower, paring some of the gains seen earlier this week after the U.S. and China agreed to a trade truce.

Futures point to the Stoxx Europe 600, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 all opening 0.2% lower, while the FTSE 100 is slated to shed 0.3%.

Investors are looking ahead to earnings updates from Burberry, TUI, Imperial Brands, Experian, Compass Group, Telefonica and EON.

Chloe Taylor

