Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks mixed as trade tensions and U.S. economy remain in focus

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Skyline view of the City of London financial district from the viewpoint in Greenwich Park in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Autos stocks fall after Tesla selloff

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Technicians work in the assembly line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3 car, during a media tour, in Dresden, Germany, May 14, 2025.
Matthias Rietschel | Reuters
Technicians work in the assembly line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3 car, during a media tour, in Dresden, Germany, May 14, 2025.

The European Stoxx Automobiles and Parts index is 0.5% lower in early trade, after electric vehicle behemoth Tesla saw $152 billion wiped from its market cap in the wake of CEO Elon Musk's public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump.

BMW is currently 1% lower, while Volkswagen shares are 0.9% lower and Stellantis is down 0.8%.

— Chloe Taylor

Stocks struggling for gains at the open

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

From bromance to bitter feud — a timeline of Trump and Musk's relationship

news 47 mins ago

Long-awaited Trump-Xi call isn't enough to resolve looming critical mineral shortage this summer

Europe's Stoxx 600 index is fractionally higher at 8:17 a.m. London time, up around 0.02%, coming off the back of three positive sessions.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is leading the way with a 0.15% rise as oil and gas stocks advance amid higher crude prices, though Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

— Jenni Reid

Trump-Musk feud explodes

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.

In case you missed it, the spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the world's richest person, entered new territory overnight.

What began with Musk publicly slamming Trump's spending bill has evolved into a full-on row between the two, with the president threatening to withdraw billions of dollars' worth of government contracts for Musk's companies.

Musk, meanwhile, claimed Trump would never have won a second term in office without his input in the campaign, and said SpaceX would immediately decommission its Dragon spacecraft due to Trump's threats to cut funding.

In the fallout, Tesla saw $152 billion wiped off of its market cap — the biggest hit to its valuation ever.

— Chloe Taylor

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European stocks look set to turn lower in the last trading session of the week, as investors around the world await more key data for clues on the shape of the U.S. economy.

FTSE 100 futures are currently 0.1% lower, while futures tied to the French CAC 40 and Germany's DAX are down by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Regional stocks ended Thursday's session higher after the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates in a widely anticipated move.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is due to be published later on Friday, with economists expecting a contraction in jobs from the previous month.

Trade tensions are also still in focus for global investors after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday. Trump said the 90-minute call was "very good" and "almost entirely" focused on trade.

— Chloe Taylor

What's happening outside of Europe?

Overnight in Asia, stocks have been trading in mixed territory as investors digest the news that Trump and Xi held what the U.S. President described as a "very good" call.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures are trading higher ahead of May's nonfarm payrolls data.

Chloe Taylor

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us