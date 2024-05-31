European stocks choppy as euro zone inflation ticks up; JD Sports down 6.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. See the latest updates below.

European stocks were choppy Friday after fresh euro zone data showed inflation picked up slightly in May ahead of an anticipated rate cut from the European Central Bank next week.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was down 0.03% by 10:24 a.m. London time, shortly after the print. Sectors traded in mixed territory, with tech stocks losing 1.1% while oil and gas added 0.7%.

Retail stocks were also lower, down 0.7%, with British retailer JD Sports trailing at the bottom of the pan-European benchmark after reporting a fall in first-quarter U.K. sales.

Euro zone inflation rose to 2.6% in May, slightly higher than the 2.5% analysts had predicted, fresh data from statistics agency Eurostat said Friday. The uptick comes as the European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates at its June 6 meeting, the first reduction since 2019.

Fresh data out of Italy also showed the economy grew 0.3% in the first quarter, with a similar growth rate expected for the rest of the year.

Elsewhere, U.S. stock futures ticked lower Friday as investors assessed the latest set of corporate earnings and looked ahead to a key inflation report. In Asia Pacific, markets rose on the back of fresh data from major economies across the region.

Euro zone inflation rises to 2.6% in May

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Inflation in the euro zone rose to 2.6% in May, statistics agency Eurostat said Friday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percentage point increase from April's headline figure of 2.4%.

Core inflation, excluding the volatile effects of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.9% from 2.7% in April. A Reuters poll of economists had projected a flat reading.

The data print comes with the European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates at its June 6 meeting, the first reduction since 2019. The ECB began its latest hiking cycle in July 2022, hauling rates out of negative territory to 4% at present.

— Jenni Reid

Italy's economy grew 0.3% in the first quarter

Emanuele Cremaschi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Italy's economy grew in line with expectations in the first quarter, expanding 0.3%, fresh data from the national statistics bureau ISTAT showed Friday.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product for the January to March period was up to 0.7% from the 0.6% previously estimated.

— Karen Gilchrist

JD Sports shares drop 12.4%

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Shares of British retailer JD Sports fell to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, down 12.4%, after the company reported a 6.4% fall in like-for-like first-quarter U.K. sales on Friday.

CEO Regis Schultz said the downturn was on the back of "very strong" results the previous year.

The group's overall like-for-like sales were 0.7% lower for the period.

— Karen Gilchrist

Europe stocks head for lower open

European stock markets are set to open lower on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen down 2 points at 8,230, Germany's DAX 48 points lower at 18,463, and France's CAC down 9 points at 7,967. Italy's MIB was seen slipping 13 points to 34,486.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: 'Many happy returns': Barclays names 2 global stocks it says has over 100% upside to play right now

Investment bank Barclays is bullish on European stocks thanks in large part to "solid earnings beats and [an] uptick in EPS [earnings per share revisions]" in the first quarter.

"Overall, margins are resilient, capital returns are strong, firms are optimistic and EPS revisions have picked up. Cyclicals are seeing more upgrades, but defensives have outperformed in the recent rally," the analysts wrote, naming two stocks with over 100% upside potential to play right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names top global stocks to play the coming power boom in AI and other areas

The artificial intelligence boom is fueling demand for power, with many tech companies rapidly developing infrastructure as they compete for dominance.

Power needs are only set to rise in the coming years, as large language models require a lot of data center capacity.

But the need for power goes beyond data centers and other infrastructure, according to Goldman.

Against that backdrop, the bank introduced what it called its power and electricity basket of stocks, comprising 50 stocks across China, South Korea, Taiwan, India and Australia.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan