European Stocks Modestly Higher, Brushing Off Concerns Over Oil Markets

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were modestly higher Tuesday, seemingly brushing off concerns over oil price rises after a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% early morning, with most major bourses and sectors trading in the green. Retail stocks led gains with a 0.7% uptick, while oil and gas stocks were up 0.1%. Technology stocks and travel and leisure dipped 0.1% below the flatline.

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after markets were jolted the previous day, with investor focus shifting to demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on what is expected to be Credit Suisse's final annual general meeting before the bank is taken over by UBS. It will be the first time the lender faces shareholders, who were denied a vote on the $3.25 billion takeover, since the bank's collapse.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike decision, with economists almost evenly spilt on whether the RBA will pause or continue its hiking cycle.

U.S. stock futures inched lower Tuesday morning as investors weighed a spike in oil prices that led the S&P 500 higher to start the new trading month.

L'Oreal buys luxury brand Aesop for $2.5 billion

L'Oreal agreed to buy Australian luxury brand Aesop from Natura & Co for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion, according to a press release.

Aesop posted sales of $537 million last year, and the acquisition plays into L'Oreal's plans to expand in China and in travel retail.

Shares of L'Oreal were up 0.2% around 9 a.m. London time.

Credit Suisse to face shareholders for the first time since its UBS takeover

Credit Suisse will face shareholders for the first time since the bank was rescued by UBS last month at an annual general meeting in Zurich later today.

It is Credit Suisse's first AGM in around four years and shareholders are expected to react to the fact that they were denied a vote on UBS' $3.25 billion takeover of the beleaguered lender.

Credit Suisse opted to remove certain items from the meeting agenda following its collapse, including the discharge of management and plans for a bonus linked to the bank's transformation plan.

Shares of Credit Suisse were up 0.5% in early trade, while shares of UBS traded 0.6% higher.

JPMorgan says OPEC+ move to cut supply targets is 'preemptive'

JPMorgan analysts said that the move by OPEC+ was a "preemptive" move and that it had expected similar measures to come earlier.

"We view the current reduction in supply as a preemptive measure, assuring that surpluses that started accumulating in the global oil market since mid-2022 don't extend into the second half of 2023 as the global economy slows following almost 400 bps of cumulative hikes since 2022," analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a late Sunday note.

Contrary to Goldman Sachs that raised its forecast for Brent oil rising to $95 per barrel by December 2023, JPMorgan said their forecast remains unchanged at $89 in the second quarter of this year – rising to $94 by the fourth quarter of 2023 and ending the year at $96 per barrel.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,691, Germany's DAX 49 points higher at 15,611, France's CAC up 25 points at 7,361 and Italy's FTSE MIB 33 points higher at 26,720, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings and on the data front, euro zone producer prices for February are set to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt