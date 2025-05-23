Money Report

European stock markets set to open higher as investors await more clues on the shape of UK economy

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Skyline view of the City of London financial district from the viewpoint in Greenwich Park in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

It's just past 7 a.m. in the U.K. capital, and futures are pointing to broadly positive movement expected in regional stock markets at the open.

FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2%, DAX futures have gained 0.1%, and French CAC 40 futures are marginally higher.

Chloe Taylor

