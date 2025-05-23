European stock markets set to open higher as investors await more clues on the shape of UK economy

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.
Opening calls
Good morning from London.
It's just past 7 a.m. in the U.K. capital, and futures are pointing to broadly positive movement expected in regional stock markets at the open.
FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2%, DAX futures have gained 0.1%, and French CAC 40 futures are marginally higher.
— Chloe Taylor
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP
Copyright CNBC