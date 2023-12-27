European shares flat as global stock markets hover near record highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were muted on Wednesday to kick off the final trading week of 2023, as major indexes around the world hover near record highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed in early trade. Tech stocks added 0.6% to lead gains while insurance shares fell 0.4%.

The European blue chip index remained around the 477.6 mark, up 12.41% on the year and not far below the index's record closing high of 483.44 notched in November 2021.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Stock markets in Europe were closed on Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Stateside, the S&P 500 is also seeking an all-time high after another winning day on Wall Street on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were mostly flat in early premarket trade on Wednesday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced overnight, with Chinese and Hong Kong indexes bouncing on the back of a strong showing for video game stocks. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 hit its highest level since April 2022.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin during the last three days of the trading year, with fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way.

A flat open in Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was little changed in early trade. Tech stocks added 0.6% to lead gains while insurance shares fell 0.4%.

The European blue chip index remained around the 477.6 mark, up 12.41% on the year and not far below the index's record closing high of 483.44 notched in November 2021.

- Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 40 points higher at 7,748, Germany's DAX is set to climb around 70 points to 16,776 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add roughly 40 points to 7,609, according to IG data.

CNBC Pro: AI, wearables and more — these markets are booming as the world ages. The pros share 4 stock picks

The world is aging rapidly, and there are more and more ways to invest in this theme.

CNBC Pro asks expert investors in the area what the emerging trends are and the stocks to buy.

Subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: These 8 stocks rally with a 100% hit rate when a ‘golden cross’ chart pattern forms

Eight stocks have rallied every single time after a chart pattern known as a "golden cross" has occurred, according to CNBC Pro's analysis.

The golden cross pattern occurs when a stock's short-term 50-day moving average goes above its long-term 200-day moving average on a chart. Wall Street often sees this as a bullish signal and an indicator of strong upward momentum that often precedes sustained gains.

The technical analysis of these stocks found that share prices rallied 100% of the time by 15% on average in the 30 days after forming the pattern.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao