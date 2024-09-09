European markets set to start the week on a positive note

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday, shrugging off more negative sentiment on Wall Street and in Asia-Pacific markets.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 38 points higher at 8,204, Germany's DAX up 38 points at 18,319, France's CAC 40 up 23 at 7,364 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 10 points at 33,327, according to data from IG.

The higher open seen for regional markets comes after a lackluster start to the new trading week in the Asia-Pacific region. Markets there fell overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses in the region, after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, missing a 161,000 gain estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones. On the other hand, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, in line with expectations. The data has stoked fears of a slowing labor market in the U.S.

U.S. stock futures were lower on Sunday night following a tough week markets stateside; the S&P 500 tumbled 4.3%, registering its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.8% for its worst weekly performance since 2022, while the 30-stock Dow dropped 2.9%.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.