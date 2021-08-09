European Markets Start the Week on a Mixed Note

Shares in Germany and France inched higher at the start of trading while U.K. shares pulled back slightly.

Investors are awaiting key U.S. inflation data scheduled for release this week. The consumer price index and the producer price index are scheduled to come out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

LONDON — European stocks traded in mixed territory on Monday morning, bucking more positive sentiment overnight in Asia.

Shares in Germany and France inched higher at the start of trading while U.K. shares pulled back slightly.

The lackluster start to the trading week in Europe contrasts with more positive sentiment elsewhere; Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Monday, with indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland posting gains.

Data out of China Monday showed the country's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July while imports also lost momentum. Exports rose 19.3% from a year ago, compared with a 32.2% gain in June and versus a market forecast of a 20.8% gain, Reuters reported. Imports rose 28.1% from a year earlier, less than a market forecast of a 33% increase.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in early premarket trading Monday despite major indexes ending the last trading week higher following a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The Labor Department jobs report Friday showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July. Economists expected 845,000 new jobs last month, according to Dow Jones estimates. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, below the expectation of 5.7%.

In addition, several Fed officials are scheduled for speaking appearances in the week ahead, with investors listening with a close ear for insights into the central bank's tapering decision making.

Europe data releases on Monday include German export and import data for June and Greece's industrial output for June. There are no major earnings releases.

In terms of individual share price movement, Britain's Deliveroo climbed 4.5% after disclosing that German peer Delivery Hero had taken a 5.09% stake in the company.

British financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown plunged more than 9% after its earnings report.

- CNBC's Hannah Miao and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.