Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to start the new trading week in positive territory

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A woman takes a selfie photo, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, at Surcouf street in Paris, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
Mauro Pimentel | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in positive territory Monday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 8,667, Germany's DAX up 83 points at 22,966, France's CAC 9 points higher at 8,057 and Italy's FTSE MIB 171 points higher at 38,391, according to data from IG. 

Traders will be keeping an eye on preliminary purchasing managers' index data from the U.K., France, Germany and the euro zone to get a gauge of business activity in the region's manufacturing and services sectors.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were trading mostly higher Monday, but investors in the region are looking ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's April 2 tariff deadline.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were higher, signaling that equities could extend their recent gains.

Last Friday, the three major U.S. averages closed higher, having rallied after Trump told reporters that there could potentially be "flexibility" for his reciprocal tariff planThe president did stop short of suggesting that there could be some tariff exemptions, however, as he did similarly for automakers earlier in March.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Novo Nordisk's next-gen obesity drug CagriSema had investors excited. Now they're not so sure

news 1 hour ago

Singapore inflation hits four-year low, below average MAS forecast for 2025

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported the tariffs are expected to be narrower in scope and will likely exclude some industry-specific duties, citing an administration official.

CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

White House reportedly plans to narrow scope of Trump's April 2 tariffs

The White House is planning to issue a more narrow slate of tariffs than previously expected on April 2, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday, citing an administration official.

Previously announced reciprocal duties are still planned to be announced on April 2, the report said, albeit likely without sector-specific duties that President Donald Trump had aimed at sectors including automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

— Brian Evans

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points higher at 8,696, Germany's DAX up 90 points at 23,207, France's CAC 21 points higher at 8,091 and Italy's FTSE MIB 101 points higher at 39,098, according to data from IG. 

Earnings come from Travis Perkins and Eni, while data releases include the ZEW economic sentiment indexes for Germany and Europe.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us