European markets lower; UBS ends Credit Suisse protection measures, shares up 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were lower Friday as investors continue to digest earnings and the latest U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% in afternoon trading, with all sectors in negative territory. Tech, mining and stocks led losses each with a 1.4% downturn, while travel and leisure, household goods and oil and gas also dropped more than 1%.

July's U.S. consumer price index rose 3.2% from a year ago and 0.2% month on month, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday, slightly below expectations.

UBS announced Friday it ended a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) loss protection agreement and a 100 billion Swiss franc public liquidity backstop originally put in place by the Swiss government when the bank took over rival bank Credit Suisse in March. UBS shares were up 4% in early trading.

The Stoxx 600 index ended the previous session up 0.8%, with household goods adding 2.2% to lead gains on the back of strong earnings. Mining stocks slid 0.9%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the back of the latest U.S. inflation data, and U.S. stock futures inched higher overnight.

UK defies expectations with second-quarter growth

U.K. growth figures surprised to the upside in the second quarter with 0.2% growth, according to the Office for National Statistics. Household consumption and manufacturing output bolstered the numbers.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected U.K. gross domestic product to be flat for the three-month period, as demand continues to be hampered by tight monetary policy and sticky inflation.

Sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar on the news, snapping its three-day losing streak.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

French core inflation at 5% for July

Core inflation in France was at 5% for July, down from 5.7% in June, while food prices also slowed down.

The core inflation rate doesn't factor in food or energy prices.

Food costs rose 12.7% in July, down from the 13.7% uptick in June. Numbers have been falling since March, when food inflation reached 15.9%. Year-on-year energy prices dropped by 3.7% in July, after a 3% decline in June.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

UBS ends Credit Suisse's government and central bank protections

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

UBS on Friday said it ended a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) loss protection agreement and a 100 billion Swiss franc public liquidity backstop that were put in place by the Swiss government when it took over rival Credit Suisse in March.

Credit Suisse has also fully repaid the emergency liquidity assistance loan of 50 billion Swiss francs obtained from the Swiss National Bank in March, as the lender teetered on the brink after a collapse in shareholder and investor confidence, UBS confirmed.

"These measures, which were created under emergency law to preserve financial stability, will thus cease to exist, and the Confederation and taxpayers will no longer bear any risks arising from these guarantees," the Swiss government said in a statement Friday.

— Elliot Smith

— Ganesh Rao

Alibaba shares surge over 3% after earnings climb 51% in second quarter

Hong Kong listed shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba jumped over 3% after the company posted a 51% rise in attributable profit and a 14% increase in revenue year on year for the three months ended June.

That's the biggest annual increase in sales since the September 2021 quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Hangzhou-headquartered Alibaba has been undergoing major changes in recent months, including splitting the company into six business groups and organizational reshuffles.

Current CEO and Chairman Daniel Zhang will be stepping down in September, but remains head of Alibaba's cloud computing business, as it pushes toward a public listing. Alibaba veteran Eddie Wu will succeed him as CEO, and Joe Tsai will take over as chairman, the company said in June.

"Alibaba delivered a solid quarter as we continue to execute our reorganization, which is beginning to unleash new energy across our businesses," Zhang said in a release Thursday.

— Arjun Kharpal, Lim Hui Jie



— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to drop 31.5 points to 7,585.7, Germany's DAX 45.3 points to 15,947.7, France's CAC 20.2 points to 7414.4, and Italy's MIB 119.1 points to 28,588.4.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton