European markets set to open higher following UBS earnings

European markets are poised to open higher Thursday after UBS posted its first set of results since the bank completed its takeover of Credit Suisse.

UBS posted a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion, well exceeding projections of $12.8 billion made by analysts polled by Reuters.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed slightly lower Wednesday as investors reacted to economic data out of Germany and Spain. Spain reported flash inflation up 2.6% year on year for August, in line with analyst expectations, while Germany reported a 13.2% drop in imports for the year to July, the sharpest drop since January 1987.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as China's factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August. U.S. futures were flat Wednesday night after the broad market index notched a fourth-straight positive day.

CNBC Pro: Look beyond the 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks, analyst says — and names 5 top picks

When it comes to picking stocks, Hannah Gooch-Peters of asset management firm Sanlam Investments UK avoids chasing trends.

She said she believes investors need to look beyond the "Magnificent Seven," referring to Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla — tech stocks that have made massive gains this year.

The global equity investment analyst told CNBC Pro Talks that the firm looks for high-quality companies all over the world, and shared her "very specific" definition of quality.

Gooch-Peters names her top five stock picks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about them here.

— Weizhen Tan

ADP report shows slower-than-expected job growth

The ADP private payrolls report showed slower-than-expected job growth in August.

Private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, according to ADP, well below the revised total of 371,000 jobs added in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs added in August.

The firm also said that pay growth slowed for workers who changed jobs and those who stayed in their current positions.

—Jesse Pound

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Thursday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE 100 is seen up 5.8 points to 7,481.8 and Germany's DAX is forecast to jump 18.4 points to 15,924.5. France's CAC is estimated to move 7.7 points to 7,378.4, while Italy's MIB looks set to rise 0.8 points to 29,023.3.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton