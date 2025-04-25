Money Report

European markets set to open higher as Wall Street notches three-day win streak

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC and Ganesh Rao, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are set to open higher on Friday as investors closely monitor earnings reports from companies amid persistent trade uncertainty.

Futures for the pan-European Stoxx 600 index suggest a 0.4% gain at the open, according to FactSet data. Regionally, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is expected to add 0.2%, Germany's DAX to open higher by 0.3% and France's CAC 40 to rise by 0.6%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index has enjoyed a three-day winning streak so far, gaining 2.4% this week.

In a choppy trading session on Thursday, Britain's FTSE index eked out a 0.1% increase to extend its winning streak for a ninth trading day, notching its longest positive run since 2019.

Corporate earnings were also in focus on Friday, with jet engine maker Safran, marketing giant WPP, defense contractor Saab AB, and building materials firm Holcim reporting results.

In Asia, markets rose after Wall Street gained for a third straight day as tech stocks rallied, with investors assessing the trade climate as the U.S. tones down tariff rhetoric and China reportedly mulls suspending levies.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.88% and the Topix added 1.41%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.07% while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.86% as South Korea also reportedly inches closer to striking a trade deal with the U.S. Australian markets are closed for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures also rose early Friday, on the heels of Wall Street seeing its third straight day of gains and Alphabet's latest quarterly results. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were 0.45% higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.51%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around the flatline.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Lee Ying Shan contributed reporting.

