European Markets Choppy With Central Bank Comments in Focus; Fintech Wise Up 20%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened slightly higher Tuesday morning before falling to a loss as investors monitored comments from central bankers at the ECB Forum in Sintra.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down by 0.16% at 10:22 a.m. London time. It ended Monday's session 0.1%, in what was its sixth straight negative session.

Banks led sector gains, up 0.76%, as autos fell 0.62%. Fintech Wise was the top individual stock, soaring more than 20% after full-year results showed gross profit growth of 73% and 34% customer growth.

In Asia, equities traded mixed with some bolstered by renewed optimism about economic support in China. Premier Li Qiang said during a speech that Beijing would be putting forward more effective policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures also pointed to higher open ahead of homes sales, durable goods and consumer confidence data. Later this week, there will also be new growth figures for the world's largest economy.

It comes after U.S. stocks ended Monday's session in the red, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq — the three major indices — all down. Tech stocks took a particular hit, with Tesla down 6%, and Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms all lower by more than 3%.

Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday euro area inflation is "too high and is set to remain so for too long."

"But the nature of the inflation challenge in the euro area is changing," Lagarde said.

"This persistence is caused by the fact that inflation is working its way through the economy in phases, as different economic agents try to pass the costs on to each other."

— Silvia Amaro

IMF’s Gopinath: Markets are pricing in rate cuts too soon

Major central banks will have to keep interest rates high for much longer than some investors expect, Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC.

"We also have to recognize that central banks have done quite a bit … But that said, we do think they should continue tightening and importantly they should stay at a high level for a while," Gopinath said.

"Now this is unlike, for instance, what several markets expect, which is that things are going to come down very quickly in terms of rates. I think they have to be on hold for much longer."

— Silvia Amaro

Europe stocks mixed

European stocks were mixed in morning trade after ending six straight sessions in the red.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index moved between narrow gains and losses and was down 0.04% at 9:50 a.m. London time.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.13% as banks and insurance stocks led sector gains, up 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

France's CAC 40 eked out a 0.05% gain while Germany's DAX was 0.05% lower.

— Jenni Reid

ECB's Simkus says to expect 'at least one more hike'

Central bankers from different parts of the world are gathered in Portugal for the European Central Bank Forum — and inflation is the hot topic of conversation.

Gediminas Šimkus, chairman of the board at the Bank of Lithuania, told CNBC Monday: "It's very clear for me that we need at least one more hike and it is going to happen, I think, in July."

"Seeing all this sort of ... environment, and also the market expectations of the interest rate path, and also given that, as you rightly mentioned, the stickiness on inflation and the upside risks, I think I would not be surprised to discuss at the Governing Council, a hike also in September," he added.

— Silvia Amaro

European stock markets open higher

The Stoxx 600 opened higher by about 0.13% on Tuesday, as investors set aside geopolitical concerns from Russia and monitored comments from central bankers at the ECB Forum in Sintra.

Basic resources led the sector gains in early deals. It comes after China's Premier Li Qiang said Beijing would be putting forward more effective policies to expand domestic demand.



— Silvia Amaro

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Looking ahead to Tuesday's trade, the FTSE 100 is seen higher by 29 points at 7480; the CAC 40 in France is set to start trading up by 28 points at 7212; and the DAX in Germany is set to open stronger by 44 points at 15853, according to IG data.



— Silvia Amaro

Stocks head toward winning month and quarter

Despite Monday's move down, stocks were still on pace to finish the month and second quarter — which both conclude with Friday's close — higher.

Here's where each of the three major indexes stand, including notable honorifics:

The Dow:

Month-to-date: up 2.5% (on pace for best month since January)

Quarter-to-date: up 1.3% (on pace for best quarter since the fourth of 2022)

The S&P 500:

Month-to-date: up 3.6% (on pace for best month since January)

Quarter-to-date: up 5.3%

The Nasdaq Composite:

Month-to-date: up 3.1%

Quarter-to-date: up 9.1% (would mark fourth straight positive month)

— Alex Harring

Japanese yen lingers at 7-month low against the U.S. dollar despite verbal warning

The Japanese yen lingered at seven-month lows despite the country's finance minister warning the government would respond if the currency depreciates excessively.

The yen was trading around 143 yen to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Nov. 11 when it sank to 146.2 yen.

This follows a similarly-worded warning Monday from Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda.

Last year, Japan's Finance Ministry intervened with roughly $68 billion to prop up the yen on three separate days: Sept. 22, Oct. 21 and Oct. 24 — as the currency notched 150 against the greenback, weakening to levels not seen since 1990.

A policy divergence between the Bank of Japan's ultra easy monetary policy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance against inflation is driving dollar strength.

— Clement Tan